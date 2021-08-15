PAEC Chairman gets highest civil award 'Nishan-e-Imtiaz'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :President Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has conferred the highest civil award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz, upon Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Muhammad Naeem on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, the other day.

The conferment not only acknowledges Muhammad Naeem's meritorious contribution for the projects of national interest and scientific and technical achievements during his long association at PAEC but also reflects the invaluable contribution of the Commission for the country, said a news release.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Naeem has already been awarded both HI and SI earlier.

It is a matter of great honour for the Commission that this year one NI, two Hilal-e-Imtiaz (HI), three Sitara-e-Imtiaz (SI), four Pride of Performance (PoP), and five Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (TI) have been awarded to scientists and engineers of PAEC.

Other PAEC awardees include Dr. Inam-ur- Rahman, Dr. Qamar Mehboob, Dr. Masoodul Hassan, Mr. Aslam Umer and many others. This is a reflection of the fact that PAEC is striving hard for the nation's progress and development.

