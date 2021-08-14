UrduPoint.com

PAEC Chairman Gets Highest Civil Award Nishan-e-Imtiaz

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 09:12 PM

PAEC Chairman gets highest civil award Nishan-e-Imtiaz

On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, President Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has conferred the highest civil award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (NI), upon Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Muhammad Naeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, President Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has conferred the highest civil award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (NI), upon Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Muhammad Naeem.

The conferment not only acknowledges Muhammad Naeem's meritorious contribution for the projects of national interest and scientific and technical achievements during his long association at PAEC but also reflects the invaluable contribution of the Commission for the country, said a news release.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Naeem has already been awarded both HI and SI earlier.

It is a matter of great honour for the Commission that this year one NI, two Hilal-e-Imtiaz (HI), three Sitara-e-Imtiaz (SI), four Pride of Performance (PoP), and five Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (TI) have been awarded to scientists and engineers of PAEC.

Other PAEC awardees include Dr. Inam-ur- Rahman, Dr. Qamar Mehboob, Dr. Masoodul Hassan, Mr. Aslam Umer and many others. This is a reflection of the fact that PAEC is striving hard for the nation's progress and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Independence

Recent Stories

MUST varsity celebrates Independence Day with fabu ..

MUST varsity celebrates Independence Day with fabulous zest

1 second ago
 Economic sovereignty imperative for national progr ..

Economic sovereignty imperative for national progress, prosperity: Ch Zaheer

5 seconds ago
 Independence Day reminds us sacrifices of our fore ..

Independence Day reminds us sacrifices of our forefathers: Ijaz Shah

4 minutes ago
 Like rest of country, Independence Day was also ob ..

Like rest of country, Independence Day was also observed in all districts of GB

4 minutes ago
 August 14 reminds us sacrifices of our elders: Ham ..

August 14 reminds us sacrifices of our elders: Hamza Khan

4 minutes ago
 Nation should not forget country's heroes' sacrifi ..

Nation should not forget country's heroes' sacrifices in safeguarding motherland ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.