ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Chairman Muhammad Naeem on Saturday underlined the need for a vibrant countrywide cancer awareness campaign as the diagnosis at early-stage would help ensure a better cure for the fatal disease.

Addressing a seminar titled "Together We Can Defeat," organized by the Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH) - NORI, he termed the early diagnosis a "key to cure cancer." �He appreciated the role of PAEC's 18 cancer hospitals in general and the NORI in particular to serve the suffering humanity with dedication, assuring support and patronage in all such future projects, said a press release issued.

The chairman also urged the Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals to take lead in research and development activities related to cancer awareness.� Naeem informed the seminar participants that the 19th Cancer hospital of PAEC in Gilgit would soon start operating as it was near completion.

He also inaugurated the MRI Simulator, SPECT-CT machine at the NORI hospital besides laying the foundation stone of PET-Cyclotron Facility.� The NORI is the top-notch public sector hospital of the capital specializing in diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Director AECH NORI Dr Mohammad Faheem shared details about the newly added facilities of cancer diagnosis and treatment at the hospital.

The facilities included CyberKnife, Linear Accelerator, MRI Simulator (second of it's kind in Pakistan), most modern PET- Cyclotron (1st in Pakistan and 7th in World), SPECT CT, Gamma Camera, digital X-Ray and Mammography.

Faheem thanked the PAEC Chairman for his unwavering support to the noble cause of upgrading NORI and other cancer hospitals, being run under the aegis of PAEC,.

He also thanked President of NORI Patient Welfare Society (NPWS) Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary for his valuable assistance in getting the PC-I approved.

He saluted the whole team of NORI hospital for dedicating their lives to the noble cause of providing relief to the ailing cancer patients.

In the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he appreciated the work of Dr Aisha Manan and Dr Sana Mehmood for coordinating a series of webinars planned by the NORI for public awareness in which Dr Humera Mahmood would the expert speaker.���� On the occasion, cancer survivors including the former Foreign Secretary, Director-General Institute of Strategic Studies Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary; former Additional Attorney General and columnist Tallat Abbas; Head MCH PIMS, Prof. Syeda Batool and former Director news ptv �Raffat Nazir shared their experience of fighting the disease with the help of NORI team.

They appreciated the dedication, patience and professional attitude of doctors especially Dr Faheem, Dr Humera, Dr Rakhshanda and Dr Kashif.

The guest of honour, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Member of the National Assembly and spouse of cancer survivor shared her ordeal as care giver of cancer patient and appreciated the role of NORI in bringing relief to the lives of so many patients coming from all over the country.

All the speakers stressed the need for early diagnosis to treat breast cancer and urged all to adopt 'check, screen and prevent' approach in the fight against breast cancer.

The event ended with an awareness walk inside the premises of the hospital under strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures.