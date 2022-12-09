PAEC chairman inaugurates first e-beam plant in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Chairman Dr Ali Raza Anwar inaugurated Punjab's first e-beam plant at Pakistan Radiation Services (PARAS), here on Friday. The plant has been installed by M/s Al-Technique Corporation of Pakistan, a subsidiary of the PAEC.

While inaugurating the plant, the chairman reiterated the PAEC's commitment to use science and technology, especially nuclear techniques, for socioeconomic uplift of the country under the vision of 'Atom for peace'.

AL-Technique Corp. of Pakistan (ATCOP) managing director briefed the participants about the benefits of newly installed 10 MeV, 20 kW e-beam plant.

The plant will not only cater for industry involved in healthcare products' manufacturing but also fulfill requirements of exporters involved in the business of food items to countries like Australia, America, New Zealand and other European countries. The plant would help enhance exports, said the official.

The PARAS first gamma irradiation plant in Pakistan was established in 1987. Later, another one was added in 2008. PARAS is a pioneer in providing sterilisation services to the healthcare sector of Pakistan.

This ionizing radiation technology is a green technology which allows companies to reduce the use of chemical preservatives, making possible the promotion of international trade providing quarantine treatment to meet sanitary and phytosanitary requirements for food products. The treatment is carried out for products in final packaging which eliminates chances of cross contamination and reduce food borne diseases.

The plants at PARAS are certified by Australian Department of Agriculture and Bio Security, Ministry of National Food Security and Research (Department of Plant Protection) and licensed by Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).These facilities have also ISO certifications.

Gamma-based irradiation process is being replaced by electron beam worldwide because of its time andenergy efficiency. Installation of this 10 MeV, 20kW electron beam plant would resolve the issue of delay in processing. It can process 1,300 cubic feet of products per day at dose of 20 kGy. Now, cold chain of food can be maintained during and after processing. E-beam is the most developed technology being adopted all over the world because of its multiple benefits.