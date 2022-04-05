PAEC completes refueling outage of nuclear power plant C-3 in record minimum time

PAEC engineers and technicians completed Re-Fueling Outage (RFO) of nuclear power plant C-3, at Chashma in a record minimum time of 26 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :PAEC engineers and technicians completed Re-Fueling Outage (RFO) of nuclear power plant C-3, at Chashma in a record minimum time of 26 days.

The RFO of Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) is a routine requirement for replacement of fuel repair and maintenance after every 14 to 18 months which is normally completed in 60 to 79 days.

But this is the first time in the history of the Pakistani nuclear industry that Pakistani engineers and technicians have completed the RFO within the shortest possible time.

According to the PAEC, all six nuclear power plants of PAEC are operational with optimum capacity factor and generating 3560 MW electricity in total and providing to the national grid.

Four nuclear power plants at Chashma are supplying 1340 MW while K-2 and K-3 at Karachi are feeding 2220 MW to the national grid, reaching 18.3 percent of the total electricity generation from all sources.

Nuclear power generation in the country has proved to be reliable, cost effective and above all zero-carbon emission electric source.