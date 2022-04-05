UrduPoint.com

PAEC Completes Refueling Outage Of Nuclear Power Plant C-3 In Record Minimum Time

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2022 | 08:36 PM

PAEC completes refueling outage of nuclear power plant C-3 in record minimum time

PAEC engineers and technicians completed Re-Fueling Outage (RFO) of nuclear power plant C-3, at Chashma in a record minimum time of 26 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :PAEC engineers and technicians completed Re-Fueling Outage (RFO) of nuclear power plant C-3, at Chashma in a record minimum time of 26 days.

The RFO of Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) is a routine requirement for replacement of fuel repair and maintenance after every 14 to 18 months which is normally completed in 60 to 79 days.

But this is the first time in the history of the Pakistani nuclear industry that Pakistani engineers and technicians have completed the RFO within the shortest possible time.

According to the PAEC, all six nuclear power plants of PAEC are operational with optimum capacity factor and generating 3560 MW electricity in total and providing to the national grid.

Four nuclear power plants at Chashma are supplying 1340 MW while K-2 and K-3 at Karachi are feeding 2220 MW to the national grid, reaching 18.3 percent of the total electricity generation from all sources.

Nuclear power generation in the country has proved to be reliable, cost effective and above all zero-carbon emission electric source.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Electricity Water Nuclear All From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Exercise performed at different times of the day h ..

Exercise performed at different times of the day has different effects: Scientis ..

34 seconds ago
 Possible Switch to Ruble Payments for Russian Elec ..

Possible Switch to Ruble Payments for Russian Electricity Up to Exporter - Energ ..

35 seconds ago
 Biden to Unveil AUKUS Cooperation on Development o ..

Biden to Unveil AUKUS Cooperation on Development of Hypersonic Weapons - Reports

37 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of kite flying incidents

40 seconds ago
 DC Abbottabad chairs DRRC meeting

DC Abbottabad chairs DRRC meeting

4 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan levelled baseless allegations against C ..

Aleem Khan levelled baseless allegations against CM: spokesman

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.