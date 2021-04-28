UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAEC Develops First ICU Ventilator In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

PAEC develops first ICU ventilator in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Living up to nation's expectations amid third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) announced to have indigenously developed its own intensive care unit (ICU) ventilator named "i-LIVE".

According to a news release issued here, the ventilator has been developed by a PAEC team of diligent scientists and engineers applying all essential quality standards and regulatory requirements whereas doctors from PAEC Hospital Islamabad provided valuable input during its development process.

Besides passing through all internal reviews and testing, the "i-LIVE" ventilator also successfully passed the independent reviews and testing conducted throughout the development lifecycle by the evaluation team from Pakistan Innovation and Technology Center (PITC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

Moreover, extensive clinical trials of i-LIVE were also conducted at Jinnah Hospital Lahore under the supervision of senior doctors, bio-medical engineers and medical researchers.

It is pertinent to mention that the ventilator successfully passed all stages of engineering evaluation and medical validation.

The Spokesperson of PAEC Mr. Shahid Riaz Khan told the media that the ventilator has been awarded formal approval, licensing and registration by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

After this award of approval from DRAP, i-LIVE will be manufactured and supplied by PAEC to meet the critical needs of our hospitals.

He said this is a giant leap towards self-reliance in designing and manufacturing of the life-saving equipment.

The exercise opens new avenues for multidisciplinary experts from various fields like software, hardware, mechanical, bio-medical engineering, medical and quality management to come together and serve the nation in distinct ways.

The contribution is also aligned to Pakistan's vision of knowledge-based economy and geo-economic strategy.

PAEC Chairman Muhammad Naeem (HI, SI) congratulated PAEC scientists, engineers and doctors for this great achievement and assured that as the DRAP has given green signal, massive production of PAEC-developed ICU Ventilator, i-LIVE, will be commenced immediately to meet the growing demand of hospitals for this crucial equipment in the context of on-going Corona pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Technology Pakistan Engineering Council Media All From PITC

Recent Stories

Role of Army lauded amid unfolding crisis: Mian Za ..

1 minute ago

UAE Health Council discusses mechanisms of support ..

14 minutes ago

Huawei announced Business Results of Q1 2021

19 minutes ago

Renders expose the design of most awaited Infinix ..

23 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance to host ‘Zayed: A Source ..

29 minutes ago

Shahzad Akbar serves legal notice on ex FIA DG Bas ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.