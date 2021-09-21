UrduPoint.com

PAEC Highlights Nuclear Technologies Contribution To Pakistan's Development

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem, NI, HI, SI, during his address at the 65th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) highlighted the contribution of nuclear technologies to Pakistan's socio-economic development.

The conference was presently underway in Vienna from September 20-24, said a message received here.

He said that Pakistan strongly supports the Agency's role in promoting the peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology in accordance with its motto "Atoms for Peace and Development".

He also said that Pakistan is forging ahead to expand the share of nuclear power in the national energy mix not only to meet its growing energy needs but also to mitigate the impact of climate change as nuclear power is a carbon free and reliable source of energy.

He recalled that Pakistan had achieved another milestone with the inauguration of its sixth and the largest nuclear power plant of '1100 megawatts, Karachi Nuclear Power Plant K-2.

Another such power plant K-3 is expected to become operational in April 2022.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment for running a safe and secure civilian nuclear programme, he said that Pakistan has placed all its nuclear power plants and research reactors under the IAEA Safeguards without exception.

He said that nuclear applications are also being used in Pakistan in the areas of health, agriculture, industry and environmental protection, ranging from cancer treatment to developing climate change resistant crops.

Pakistan is among the founding members of the IAEA and regularly serves on its board of Governors. It has not only benefited from but also contributed to the Agency's technical cooperation programme over the years aiming at promoting the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

