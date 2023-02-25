UrduPoint.com

PAEC Holds CSR Skill Trainings For Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PAEC holds CSR skill trainings for youth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) started a skill development training programme to train young locals under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) drive, said a press release received here on Saturday.

The purpose of the programme is to give not only skill training to the youth of local goths and village population living near Karachi Nuclear Power Generating Station (KNPGS) but also to give them hands-on training experience at different technical sections of the power plants.

This exposure and training will enable the young trainees to learn modern skills so that they may get employment chance to be part of Re-Fueling Outage(RFO) or these trainees may become useful members of society and start their own businesses.

The first batch of this training programme completed training and received certificates in a simple ceremony held at the Karachi Institute of Nuclear Power Engineering (KINPOE) near KNPGS.

Member Power PAEC Muhammad Saeed ur Rehman distributed certificates among the passed-out trainees.

He said the purpose of this programme is the capacity building of low cadre workers living near the plants so that they may be hired in case of any work for the plant.

The first batch consisted of 29 young people including a few women, in the electrical, mechanical and computer cadre, he added.

He said PAEC give value to CSR activities near its establishments and earned a good name in this regard. Recently, he added, the CSR initiatives by the Power Sector of PAEC were recognized by NEPRA CSR awards including the CSR gold medal.

Member Power PAEC told that more batches of young locals will be trained both at Chashma Nuclear Power Generating Station CNPGS and KNPGS.

The top position holders received new welding machine kits, electrical kits and laptops.

Director KINPOE Nudrat Zulqarnain appreciated the resource persons and participants who took part in this training discourse and hoped that this spirit would continue in future.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Nuclear Nepra Young May Women Gold Top Employment

Recent Stories

Two people die as under-construction Bhara Kahu by ..

Two people die as under-construction Bhara Kahu bypass's shutting collapsed

19 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash calls for greater parliamentary coord ..

Saqr Ghobash calls for greater parliamentary coordination at Arab Inter-Parliame ..

46 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nat ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

2 hours ago
 World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begi ..

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begins Friday at Yas Marina Circui ..

2 hours ago
 NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

2 hours ago
 Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employ ..

Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employees

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.