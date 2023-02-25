PAEC holds CSR skill trainings for youth

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) started a skill development training programme to train young locals under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) drive, said a press release received here on Saturday.

The purpose of the programme is to give not only skill training to the youth of local goths and village population living near Karachi Nuclear Power Generating Station (KNPGS) but also to give them hands-on training experience at different technical sections of the power plants.

This exposure and training will enable the young trainees to learn modern skills so that they may get employment chance to be part of Re-Fueling Outage(RFO) or these trainees may become useful members of society and start their own businesses.

The first batch of this training programme completed training and received certificates in a simple ceremony held at the Karachi Institute of Nuclear Power Engineering (KINPOE) near KNPGS.

Member Power PAEC Muhammad Saeed ur Rehman distributed certificates among the passed-out trainees.

He said the purpose of this programme is the capacity building of low cadre workers living near the plants so that they may be hired in case of any work for the plant.

The first batch consisted of 29 young people including a few women, in the electrical, mechanical and computer cadre, he added.

He said PAEC give value to CSR activities near its establishments and earned a good name in this regard. Recently, he added, the CSR initiatives by the Power Sector of PAEC were recognized by NEPRA CSR awards including the CSR gold medal.

Member Power PAEC told that more batches of young locals will be trained both at Chashma Nuclear Power Generating Station CNPGS and KNPGS.

The top position holders received new welding machine kits, electrical kits and laptops.

Director KINPOE Nudrat Zulqarnain appreciated the resource persons and participants who took part in this training discourse and hoped that this spirit would continue in future.