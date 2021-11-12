PAEC launches massive CSR drive

Mianwali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem (HI,SI) formally launched a massive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive.

PAEC is making steady progress on its proactive CSR program.

A ceremony of handing over furniture to Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kundian district Mianwali was held here on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest, Muhammad Naeem said, "PAEC has contributed in the uplift of education sector by improving infrastructure of educational institutes and I am happy to announce that we have provided furniture for the Government Girls Higher Secondary school in Kundian and arranged funds worth Rs. 2 million for the renovation of allied facilities like staff rooms and washrooms." On this occasion, Chairman PAEC also announced to provide water filtration plant for the Girls' institute which was previously missing.

He said PAEC provides 50% fee waiver for students getting education at its Model Institutes whereas free of cost books, uniform and transport facilities are being offered to these students.

Chairman PAEC further said, "Roshni School was launched with meager strength of just 8 students which has now surpassed 100 students of which majority is from the local population. To impart religious education, Madrasah Lil-Banat is working very diligently." Contribution of PAEC's Hunargah has also been commendable in promoting skill-based learning and handicrafts made by skilled women. Special coursed of 8 weeks duration have been designed for skilled labor like data entry operators, welders, electricians and plumbers where the students get stipends besides gaining the skills of the trade.

Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem, highlighting the CSR initiatives of the commission in health sector said, "The locals living in the vicinity of PAEC colonies get 50 percent discount on getting treatment from our hospitals.

For people living at a distance, two mobile dispensaries having qualified doctors and nursing staff provide medical facilities to the masses at their doorstep and nearly ten thousand people were provided free medical tests and treatment whereas medicines worth Rs. 2 lac were given to the needy patients, free of cost." Stressing on another important aspect of CSR, Chairman PAEC said, "Realizing the importance of environment, nearly eighty thousand (80,000) saplings were planted under Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan initiative.

He added that 75% of the semi-skilled labor at our power plants hails from local populace while the 10-KM long road along Chashma-Jhelum (C-J) Link Canal was built by PAEC at a cost of over Rs. 60 million which is benefiting locals.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a self-regulating model adopted by responsible organizations worldwide and although the concept is quite new for developing countries like Pakistan, yet in recent times the focus has shifted to its importance.

To the same effect and in a bid to introduce an inclusive development model in the power sector of Pakistan, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) envisioned developing a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) culture with its CSR drive titled: "Power with Prosperity" which was launched in January 2021.

PAEC has also intensified its CSR activities in line with CSR approach of NEPRA. Chairman PAEC highlighted the commission's contributions towards the socio-economic uplift of the local communities in Mianwali and Karachi districts.

He added that their CSR commitments include employment for the local communities, mitigating social and environmental impacts, and contributions in the health and education sector making a huge difference in the lives of local communities.