PAEC to play pivotal role in the field of agriculture research: Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Chairman Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Chairman Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar on Thursday said the PAEC will continue to play an active role in the field of agricultural research

TANDOJAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Chairman Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar on Thursday said the PAEC will continue to play an active role in the field of agricultural research.

The Atomic Energy Commission through agricultural research has introduced 132 varieties that are not only resistant to agricultural diseases and high yielding but also adaptable to the challenges of climate change, Dr Ali Raza said while addressing Farmers' Day as a chief guest at Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) in Tando Jam.

The Farmers' Day program was organized by Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tandojam and was attended by PAEC's senior officers, Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University, Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri, Director NIA Mehboob Ali Sial, Grower leader Sayed Nadeem Shah Jamote, agricultural scientists and a large number of growers and peasants.

Dr Ali Raza urged the growers to remain in coordination with NIA to boost agricultural production by adopting research-based cultivation of different crops.

He said that nature has provided everything within the earth that can fulfill human needs and we need to make use of it.

With the coordinated efforts of the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture and the growers, we can achieve the goals of food security, Dr Ali Raza said, adding that PAEC was focussing on the research in the field of agriculture and cancer treatment and 19 hospitals were available to accomplish the task.

He said that not only police and other security institutions but other factors including availability of water and food are essential for ensuring national security and the farmers also play an important role in that regard.

Declaring growers an integral part of national security, Dr Ali Raza Anwar said the farming community was discharging responsibilities to grow crops that eventually provide the food requirements of the nation.

PAEC chairman praised the efforts of the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) in the field research in the agriculture sector and called upon all stakeholders to keep in coordination with each other to achieve shared goals of food security.

He also praised the growers for sharing their experiences of the utilization of the different seeds introduced by NIA and said with more research Pakistan will soon become self-sufficient country in the field of agriculture.

Director of NIA Dr. Mehboob Ali Sial said that the Nuclear Institute of Agriculture had introduced seeds of different crops that give a maximum yield of various agricultural commodities.

This institute is also analyzing fertilizer, soil, and water samples, it also introduces new seeds so that maximum yield can be achieved with minimum water usage, Dr. Sial added.

PAEC's member Science Dr. Masood Iqbal, grower leader Sayed Nadeem Shah Jamote, agricultural scientists, and other growers also spoke on the occasion.

The distinguished guests were also presented with gifts of Ajrak and Sindhi topi while souvenirs were also presented to them.

Earlier, PAEC chairman Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar visited the exhibition and experimental farm and reviewed crop production.