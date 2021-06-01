PAECO conference: NA Speaker for regional development through collective efforts

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday while welcoming the heads of Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) countries in Pakistan, emphasized the need for greater cooperation amongst the members countries to get regional development and prominent place in world politics.

Addressing the inaugural session of 2nd PAECO Conference titled "Promoting Parliamentary Partnership for Regional Integration", the speaker said the ECO countries were sole route for international trade between West and East. The construction of railways track from China to Pakistan under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would help economic development of entire Central Asian region.

He said all ECO brethren countries have same culture, custom, religion and history and we were proud of it. Our trade relations were also time tested and we were linked through strong bonds, he added.

Asad Qaiser said that this forum provided us an opportunity to devise an effective frame work for the regional cooperation among the members counties.

He said frequent changes occurred across the globe especially influence of non-state actors was gradually being increased resulting increase in violence. On the other hand, role of regional cooperation was increasing day by day in the world politics, he added.

He said keeping in view the world scenario. there was dire need to focus on regional development and get a prominent place in comity of the nation.

The speaker said our region was again on fast track of development and soon it would be developed region of the world.

He said the world would again move toward multi-polar international order from uni-polar in near future and it was imperative to devise a joint strategy in the current scenario.

Asad said geo-strategic location of member countries was also very important and our collection population stood at 460 million with over 8 million square feet area.

"We should take focus on our regional development by taking advantage of our geo-strategic location," he said.

The speaker said unfortunately, our people were confronted to issues like poverty, hunger and illiteracy despite vast opportunities. We should pay also attention to enhance mutual trade, connectivity and set up joint banking in the region besides, promoting ECO, he said.

The speaker also called for ensuring completed implementation on transit framework agreement (TFA) among the members countries.

He also stressed the need for joint parliamentary efforts to cope with the challenges including terrorism and extremism.

Regarding peace in Afghanistan, the speaker said Pakistan desired peace and stability in Afghanistan. Pakistani Parliament always supported peace process in Afghanistan and stood with Afghan Parliament shoulder to shoulder.

He said Pakistan believed in peaceful co-existence but resolution of Kashmir dispute was imperative for durable peace in the region.

Asad Qaiser said Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris until they achieved their legitimate right of self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The speaker also thanked the continuous support of ECO countries for peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue.

He said that we also should not ignore problems being faced by our muslims brethren and sisters in Palestinian. The so called Western Powers and International Human Rights organizations ignored the Israeli brutalities against the innocent Palestinians people, he added. Around 200 innocent Palestinians were martyred and 2000 sustained injuries during the Israeli attack, he added.