PAECO Executive Council unanimously condemns human rights violation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Executive Council of Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) Members States have unanimously condemned gross human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The urged to include the draft of the Islamabad Declaration to be adopted on the conclusion of the PAECO Assembly on June 2.

In its landmark outcome document, titled The Islamabad Declaration, the forum extended unanimous support to the oppressed peoples of IO&JK and Palestine.

The Executive council meeting was attended by all the Speakers from ECO countries.

On the proposal of Afghanistan and Turkey, the Executive Council unanimously elected Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser as Chairperson of Executive Council of the PAECO, said a news release.

The Executive Council approved the rules of business of PAECO in order to make it functional.

The Council also agreed to the proposal of establishing PAECO Branches in the Parliament of each ECO member countries.

Furthermore, the Executive Council formed three committees to deliberate on issues of Trade & ECOTA, Communication and Connectivity, Women, Youth and Cultural affairs.

The Executive Council also accepted the proposal of Afghanistan for hosting third PAECO conference.

Prior to meeting of Executive Council of PAECO , meeting of Secretaries of General Council was Chaired by National Assembly Secretary Tahir Hussain and matters related to PAECO agenda, its rules, formation of Committee and Hosting of 3rd Conference of PAECO was deliberated upon with Secretaries of participating parliamentary delegations.

The occurrence of this conference despite of COVID-19 is success of Speaker's effort for strengthening Parliamentary diplomacy.

The formulation of Parliamentary Assembly of ECO is the result of Pakistan effort to promote regional cooperation as Secretariat of PAECO has also been established in the National assembly of Pakistan in Islamabad.