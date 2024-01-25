Open Menu

PAECO Seeks To Boost Parliamentary Cooperation For Shared Regional Peace, Progress: Special Secretary Of National Assembly Syed Shamoon Hashmi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 07:47 PM

PAECO seeks to boost parliamentary cooperation for shared regional peace, progress: Special Secretary of National Assembly Syed Shamoon Hashmi

Special Secretary of National Assembly Syed Shamoon Hashmi Thursday said that the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) sought to boost parliamentary cooperation for increased economic collaboration, aiming to achieve shared peace, progress and prosperity in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Special Secretary of National Assembly Syed Shamoon Hashmi Thursday said that the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) sought to boost parliamentary cooperation for increased economic collaboration, aiming to achieve shared peace, progress and prosperity in the region.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the two-day workshop for delegates of PAECO member parliaments titled "Parliamentary Services for Strengthening Development”, he said that since the establishment of the women's parliamentary caucus, Pakistan's Parliament had passed more laws related to women and children than it had done previously.

While sharing his lifelong experiences of parliamentary diplomacy with participants of the workshop, Hashmi said Pakistan delved deep into the world of parliamentary forums and friendship groups, highlighting how their active role powerfully enhance regional inclusiveness and outreach.

The platforms, he added, "provide legislators members with pertinent information and knowledge through open and thorough discussions, enabling them to adopt a results-oriented approach to issues and subsequently enact relevant laws".

He also deliberated upon the significance of parliamentary friendship groups and parliamentary caucuses to highlight the significance of parliamentary diplomacy.

The participants were awarded certificates of appreciation for their valuable participation and contribution in the workshop.

The participants were also briefed about the significance, role and functions of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) by its Executive Director Muhammad Anwar.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly World Parliament Progress Women

Recent Stories

ICCPO holds online khuli katcheri

ICCPO holds online khuli katcheri

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWM ..

Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWMC workers

2 minutes ago
 IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general p ..

IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general polls

3 minutes ago
 Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister f ..

Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Inves ..

9 minutes ago
 Providing standard health facilities to citizens g ..

Providing standard health facilities to citizens govt's responsibility; says Dr ..

8 minutes ago
 Net metering procedure being simplified to facilit ..

Net metering procedure being simplified to facilitate consumers: FESCO Chief

8 minutes ago
PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana ..

PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana, £190 mln sam cases

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities b ..

Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities being provided to businessmen

2 minutes ago
 Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail

Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews preparation for general elections

Meeting reviews preparation for general elections

2 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' ..

Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' observed

2 minutes ago
 Fuming French farmers pile pressure on Paris

Fuming French farmers pile pressure on Paris

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan