Open Menu

PAEC's NORI Hospital Holds Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PAEC's NORI hospital holds breast cancer awareness walk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI), a flagship hospital of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in Islamabad held a breast cancer awareness activity on Tuesday.

In her address, wife of Chairman PAEC, Begum Fehmin Ali appreciated the contribution of 19 Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals (AECHs) being run by PAEC in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer irrespective of the stage of the disease and financial status of the patients as well as the spreading awareness about the disease.

She paid rich tributes to AECH NORI for leading the noble cause of cancer care and spreading awareness among the masses, especially women.

She stressed the need to further intensify the efforts in this regard. Recalling the proud moment of NORI being declared the Anchor Centre by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) she said, “It was indeed a matter of great pride for PAEC as well as the nation when in September 2023 NORI Cancer Hospital was declared an Anchor Centre of the IAEA for sharing its expertise with other cancer hospitals in the region.”

In her welcome address, the Head Oncology Department, NORI, Dr. Humera Mehmood gave a detailed presentation titled “NORI Turning the Tides” and highlighted the contribution of the hospital in fighting against the menace of Breast Cancer in Pakistan.

She said, “NORI was among the first five Anchor Centres announced by the IAEA under its Rays of Hope initiative last year which is not only proof of the commitment of the hospital to prevention and management of cancer but also a recognition of the global level of its expertise in imparting research, training and education in the field.

Dr. Humera highlighted various initiatives by NORI for the welfare of cancer patients and their attendants which included Masafir Khana. “NORI is the first cancer hospital in the public sector in the capital to start treatment of cancer using cyber knife facility and the results are miraculous”, she noted.

Later, a special video prepared by NORI highlighting the dangers of consuming tobacco titled “Smoking, a Silent Legal Assassin” was displayed to spread awareness of the hazards of smoking. After that “Ask the Expert” session was held.

The audience asked questions about the causes and preventive techniques related to cancer and the experts in the fields of oncology, surgery, psychology and Radiology and cancer survivors of NORI responded.

A special session on this occasion was organized featuring cancer survivors named “Meeting Young Brave Warriors”. The survivors also shared their ordeal after getting hit by Cancer and narrated how they successfully defeated it with their willpower and cancer treatment by specialists at NORI hospital.

A special tribute was paid to female doctors, scientists, technologists, nurses and other female staff working at NORI in the form of a song titled “Women of Steel’.

Oncology department nurses of AECH NORI enlightened the audience by sharing the dramatization of “Florence Nightingale – The Lady with the Lamp” and highlighted the role of nursing professionals in taking care of cancer patients which motivated the audience.

The segment was named “Lifting Spirits, Touching Lives”. The event ended with the distribution of souvenirs and mementoes followed by a cancer awareness walk.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Nuclear Wife Young September Women Breast Cancer Cancer Event

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' w ..

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test ma ..

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

46 minutes ago
 Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

59 minutes ago
 Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

3 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

3 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

3 hours ago
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

4 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

5 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

5 hours ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

5 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan