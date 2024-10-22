(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI), a flagship hospital of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in Islamabad held a breast cancer awareness activity on Tuesday.

In her address, wife of Chairman PAEC, Begum Fehmin Ali appreciated the contribution of 19 Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals (AECHs) being run by PAEC in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer irrespective of the stage of the disease and financial status of the patients as well as the spreading awareness about the disease.

She paid rich tributes to AECH NORI for leading the noble cause of cancer care and spreading awareness among the masses, especially women.

She stressed the need to further intensify the efforts in this regard. Recalling the proud moment of NORI being declared the Anchor Centre by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) she said, “It was indeed a matter of great pride for PAEC as well as the nation when in September 2023 NORI Cancer Hospital was declared an Anchor Centre of the IAEA for sharing its expertise with other cancer hospitals in the region.”

In her welcome address, the Head Oncology Department, NORI, Dr. Humera Mehmood gave a detailed presentation titled “NORI Turning the Tides” and highlighted the contribution of the hospital in fighting against the menace of Breast Cancer in Pakistan.

She said, “NORI was among the first five Anchor Centres announced by the IAEA under its Rays of Hope initiative last year which is not only proof of the commitment of the hospital to prevention and management of cancer but also a recognition of the global level of its expertise in imparting research, training and education in the field.

”

Dr. Humera highlighted various initiatives by NORI for the welfare of cancer patients and their attendants which included Masafir Khana. “NORI is the first cancer hospital in the public sector in the capital to start treatment of cancer using cyber knife facility and the results are miraculous”, she noted.

Later, a special video prepared by NORI highlighting the dangers of consuming tobacco titled “Smoking, a Silent Legal Assassin” was displayed to spread awareness of the hazards of smoking. After that “Ask the Expert” session was held.

The audience asked questions about the causes and preventive techniques related to cancer and the experts in the fields of oncology, surgery, psychology and Radiology and cancer survivors of NORI responded.

A special session on this occasion was organized featuring cancer survivors named “Meeting Young Brave Warriors”. The survivors also shared their ordeal after getting hit by Cancer and narrated how they successfully defeated it with their willpower and cancer treatment by specialists at NORI hospital.

A special tribute was paid to female doctors, scientists, technologists, nurses and other female staff working at NORI in the form of a song titled “Women of Steel’.

Oncology department nurses of AECH NORI enlightened the audience by sharing the dramatization of “Florence Nightingale – The Lady with the Lamp” and highlighted the role of nursing professionals in taking care of cancer patients which motivated the audience.

The segment was named “Lifting Spirits, Touching Lives”. The event ended with the distribution of souvenirs and mementoes followed by a cancer awareness walk.