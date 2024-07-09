Paediatrician for taking precautionary measures to avoid water born diseases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) Paediatrician Dr Zulfiqar Shaikh has urged people to take necessary precautionary measures to avoid water-borne diseases given the current rainy season.

Talking to this scribe, here on Monday Dr Zulfiqar Shaikh said that the virus and bacteria grow in the Rainy season, and an increasing number of patients suffer from water diseases including gastroenteritis, food poisoning, vomiting fever, and other poisonous diseases.

He said that during the rainy season, it is expected that consumption of contaminated water may cause loose motion, diarrhea, and Hepatitis A and E.

Dr Zulfiqar Shaikh said that the diseases of gastrointestinal and dehydration are common not only in children but also among people of adultery age. The diseases prevail because of using unhygienic food and unsafe water, she said, and added that if people adopt precautionary measures including the use of boiled water and milk and hygienic food, the prevalence of these diseases could be stopped, added.

He further said that the General public is being advised to adopt the following measures included It should be avoided to go in the open sun, especially children, Fluid intake should be increased in this hot and rainy season, use drinking water after boiling, Avoid the use of overripe fruits and vegetables and Proper disposal of garbage and other refuse.

Dr Zulfiqar Shaikh said that waterborne diseases is the general term used to denote diseases associated with poor water supply or quality. In developing world countries four-fifths of all illnesses are caused by water-borne diseases, with diarrhea being the leading cause of childhood death.

He further said that in this rainy season, intestinal functions along with the digestive system become weak, and thus make the body highly susceptible to any kind of infection.

Therefore always eat light food and avoid as far as possible too much of spicy and fried foods.

He further informed that maximum infections during this season are waterborne and hence do not drink water, which is not properly boiled and stored. Drinking water should be boiled and properly filtered. It is best advised to drink warm water with the meals for easy digestion, added.

He informed about the diabetic patients to need to take extra care of their feet during the monsoon season. These patients should take specific care, not to walk barefoot since the soil on which they walk is a reservoir of all types of germs.

Dr Shaikh said that asthmatic patients also need to take special care during rain and they should ensure that there is no accumulation and seepage of water from the vicinity of their residence since that will cause severe health problems.

He said that waterborne diseases are dirty water diseases those caused by water that has been contaminated by human, animal, or chemical wastes.

He further said incidences of malaria, typhoid; diarrhea and dengue fever were on the rise with the onset of the rainy season. However, he said, the diseases could be prevented with precautionary measures and advised people to use water after extracting it from deep as subsoil water was mostly contaminated. “Besides, boiled water should be used for drinking and hygiene should be maintained in food and lifestyles,” he added.

He also suggested the people who avoid consuming food that is exposed to the surroundings for quite a long time since food that is exposed for a long time are contaminated by the germs, which if enter the body, may cause various infections.