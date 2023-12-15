Open Menu

Paediatricians Emphasize Personal Hygiene Of Kids To Prevent Colds, Flu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Paediatricians emphasize personal hygiene of kids to prevent colds, flu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Dr. Shehzad Haider, a paediatrician, emphasized the personal hygiene of kids to prevent flu and colds during the winter season.

"Hand washing might be the best defence against cold and flu viruses. Teach your child the proper process and keep reminding them to do it before and after eating, after using the bathroom, and after coughing or sneezing," he told ptv on Friday.

Advising parents to keep children healthy during the winter, he said kids must be educated on cough and sneeze etiquette.

Teach your kids to cover their coughs and sneezes, he said, adding that the best practice is to cover the mouth and nose with a tissue. If they have a sneeze or cough, encourage them to keep tissues with them for this purpose, he added.

Moreover, he said getting sufficient sleep is important for keeping kids healthy all year, but it is especially important when they are more likely to encounter germs that can make them sick. Being well-rested is good for immunity.

Another way to keep kids healthy this winter, he said was to feed them a balanced diet full of foods that contain key nutrients.

"This will help keep their bodies running on good fuel and boost immunity. You can consider giving them more foods that contain vitamin C," he noted.

Fruits and vegetables are the best sources, but you can supplement if you feel it’s necessary. Also, give probiotic foods like yoghurt, Shehzad remarked.

