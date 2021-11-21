UrduPoint.com

PAEM To Pay Tribute To Hakeem Muhammad Saeed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 10:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :A ceremony under Pakistan Association Eastern Medicine (PAEM) would be held on Monday at Hamdard building Marrir Hassan, to pay tribute to a true scholar, writer, intellectual, innovator, entrepreneur and a philanthropist, Hakeem Muhammad Saeed.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri would be the chief guest on the occassion.

Hakim Saeed, as he was popularly known established Hamdard Dawakhana, from the institution his father created in India before partition.

His organisation which was mainly focused on tradi tional eastern medicine later went on to diversify in fields of higher education, publishing and social work.

Hakim Saeed was always optimistic and enthusiastic about Pakistan and what all this country has to offer. He established 'Madina-tul-Hikmat' (city of wisdom) in outskirts of Karachi which today houses different institutions of higher education including Hamdard University.

