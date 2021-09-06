PAF Academy Cadets assume guards' charge at Minar-e-Pakistan

A smartly turned-out contingent of cadets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy Asghar Khan on Monday assumed duties of the guards at Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah' mausoleum

KARACHI, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :A smartly turned-out contingent of cadets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) academy Asghar Khan on Monday assumed duties of the guards at Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah' mausoleum.

The Pakistan Air Force held an investiture ceremony at the Minar-e-Pakistan or shrine of the Founder of Pakistan in connection with Defence and Martyrs Day here, said a media release.

Air Officer Commanding Asghar Khan Academy Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Qaiser Janjua was the chief guest on the occasion.

The contingent of Pakistan Air Force Academy Asghar Khan comprised a total of 44 cadets including four women and 40 men.

The chief guest laid a wreath at the shrine of Quaid-i-Azam and offered Fateha.