UrduPoint.com

PAF Academy Cadets Assume Guards' Charge At Minar-e-Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:31 PM

PAF Academy Cadets assume guards' charge at Minar-e-Pakistan

A smartly turned-out contingent of cadets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy Asghar Khan on Monday assumed duties of the guards at Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah' mausoleum

KARACHI, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :A smartly turned-out contingent of cadets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) academy Asghar Khan on Monday assumed duties of the guards at Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah' mausoleum.

The Pakistan Air Force held an investiture ceremony at the Minar-e-Pakistan or shrine of the Founder of Pakistan in connection with Defence and Martyrs Day here, said a media release.

Air Officer Commanding Asghar Khan Academy Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Qaiser Janjua was the chief guest on the occasion.

The contingent of Pakistan Air Force Academy Asghar Khan comprised a total of 44 cadets including four women and 40 men.

The chief guest laid a wreath at the shrine of Quaid-i-Azam and offered Fateha.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Muhammad Ali Jinnah Asghar Khan Women Media

Recent Stories

Russia Records 17,856 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 17,856 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 minute ago
 Japan Protests Extension of Comfort Women Statue i ..

Japan Protests Extension of Comfort Women Statue in Berlin

1 minute ago
 Taliban ask former Afghan forces to integrate with ..

Taliban ask former Afghan forces to integrate with new regime

1 minute ago
 Land mafia grabs six kanal & eight marlas land of ..

Land mafia grabs six kanal & eight marlas land of a citizen near Pirwadhai Mor

16 minutes ago
 German industrial orders reach record high

German industrial orders reach record high

16 minutes ago
 Irsa releases 251507 cusecs water

Irsa releases 251507 cusecs water

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.