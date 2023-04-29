UrduPoint.com

PAF Accomplished 3rd Mission To Evacuate Stranded Pakistanis From Sudan

Fahad Shabbir Published April 29, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Saturday successfully accomplished its third mission to evacuate stranded Pakistanis from conflict-torn Sudan since mid-April.

A PAF C-130 aircraft has returned to Karachi carrying 96 more stranded Pakistanis from Sudan, taking the number of compatriots to be airlifted from the conflict zone to 355, a PAF news release said.

As per the direction of the Chief of the Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, the fleet of transport aircraft of the PAF successfully carried out the evacuation missions with complete professionalism and determination to bring their Pakistani brothers and sisters to safety immediately.

Pakistan Air Force's successful missions to evacuate Pakistanis from Sudan have been greatly appreciated by the government and people of Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

