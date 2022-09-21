PAF Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam meets CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Air Officer Commanding of Central Air Command of PAF Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed relief and rehabilitation works in the flood-affected areas.

It was agreed to continue measures for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood victims more efficiently.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi thanked Zafar Aslam for the valuable services of the PAF in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims. He noted that people were timely rescued by the Air Force in the affected areas. "On behalf of the Punjab government, I pay tribute to the air force officials engaged in relief activities," the CM said and stressed that the rehabilitation of flood victims was a priority.

Pakistan Air Force and the provincial government would continue to provide relief to the distressed population, he further said and appreciated the professionalism and capabilities of the PAF.

He said the unprecedented services of the Pakistan Air Force in national development, which was fully engaged to defend the aerial boundaries of the country, were commendable, he concluded.

Zafar Aslam said that the Pakistan Air Force would provide full support in rehabilitation and resettlement works in the flood-affected areas along-with the Punjab government.