PAF Air War College delegation briefed about water, hydropower sectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A delegation of the PAF Air War College Karachi headed by Air Vice Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmed Qureshi visited the WAPDA House on Wednesday.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed about water scenario, development plans and future challenges in water and hydropower sectors.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) briefed the delegation that per capita water availability in the country had come down from 5,650 cubic meter in 1951 to an alarming level of 908 cubic meter per annum. Pakistan can store only 10 per cent of its annual river flows against the world average of 40 per cent.

Ironically, instead of increasing water storage capacity, Pakistan has lost about one-fourth storage of the dams. The live water storage capacity that used to be 16.26 million acre feet (MAF) in 1976 has reduced to 13.68 MAF, which equals to only 30 days carry over capacity.

India has carry over capacity of 170 days, Egypt 700 days and America 900 days. The carry over water storage capacity has to be increased from 30 days to 120 days.

Likewise, the ratio of low-cost hydel electricity also requires to be drastically improved. The situation can be improved by putting a robust development mechanism in place, said the chairman.

Elaborating the strategy for harnessing water and hydropower resources, the chairman said the WAPDA was committed to adding five MAF to water storage and 4600 MW hydropower generation by 2025 and another eight MAF water storage and 16,000 MW power generation upto 2030 by completing various projects. Prompt decision making by all concerned and availability of adequate funds were key to implementing these projects, he added.

The chairman said Mohmand Dam, commenced in May 2019, was progressing in accordance with the schedule, while construction on Diamer Basha Dam would also start very soon.

Both the dams would have a cumulative gross water storage capacity of 9.3 MAF and power generation capacity of 5300 MW, he said.

The delegation was also briefed about impact of climate change on water resources, water management challenges, water conservation and hydropower potential of the country.

The WAPDA chairman also responded to queries raised by the delegation during a question-answer session.

Later, the PAF War College delegation head and WAPDA Chairman exchanged souvenirs as memento to the visit.