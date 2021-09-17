PAF Air War College delegation visits KCCI

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation comprising senior officers of PAF Air War College led by Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui Friday visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) who were briefed about the role being played by Karachi's business community in the overall economic development of the country.

It was also briefed that how KCCI, being the largest and most vibrant chamber, has been struggling really hard to get the issues resolved and ensure an enabling business environment by frequently holding discussions with policy and decision makers, said a statement.

Chairman Businessmen Group & Former President KCCI Zubair Motiwala (via Zoom), President KCCI Shariq Vohra, Senior Vice President Saqib Goodluck, Vice President KCCI Shamsul islam Khan, Former Vice President Muhammad Idrees, Chairman Communication Subcommittee Qazi Zahid Hussain and KCCI Managing Committee Members also present on he occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui appreciated KCCI for providing the opportunity to PAF Air War College delegation to have access to firsthand information about Karachi Chamber, challenges being faced by Pakistan's economy and the industrialists and their workforce who were an important element for creating a vibrant economy.

He said that no military instrument is viable without a vibrant economy and no nation can survive or expand its military without the support from a vibrant economy.

The most important factor behind the success of any enterprise was stable governance and policies internally and externally also. A stable policy built upon after consultation with all stakeholders will only provide stability in terms of economy and industrialization, he added.

He was of the opinion that industrialization will never happen without educating the youth which was 60 percent of the population and without the patronage of good governance.

Whatever challenges were being faced by the economy in terms of foreign exchange reserves and in terms of GDP cannot be conquered without a stable and expansive industrialization from small scale enterprise to large scale manufacturing which has to take place on the long-term basis.

Welcoming the PAF Air War College delegation, President KCCI Shariq Vohra called for implementation of long-term policies to pull the economy out of crises and to promote industrialization.

He was of the view that Pakistan's inclusion in Amazon sellers list was a great news which would not only boost the exports but will also generate enormous opportunities particularly for youth and SMEs who would have access to numerous international markets.

He further mentioned that 68 percent of Pakistan's population was engaged in agricultural farming either directly or indirectly through production, processing, or distribution of major agricultural commodities.

As agriculture sector contributes 21 percent to GDP and was a major source of supplying food to huge population of Pakistan, it was really important to take measures for enhancing the productivity of this important sector through crop diversification, efficient use of water resources, use of latest technologies and equipment along with offering low mark-up rates and agricultural credit facilities for farmers.

