PAF Air War College Delegation Visits KP, Given Briefing On Socio-economic Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 08:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College on visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was given a detailed briefing on socio-economic situation, law and order, development projects and other challenges of the province.

The delegation was received by Provincial Minister for Law Fazal Shakur, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and Chief Secretary, Dr. Shahzad Bangash here on Wednesday.

During the briefing, the PAF Air War College delegation was informed about free medical facility to entire population of the province under Sehat Card program, flagship project Bus Rapid Transit ( BRT) which get international recognition, Swat Motorway which was completed from province's own resources.

The delegation was also briefed about other key communication projects including D.I Khan to Peshawar Motorway which will be completed in four years at a cost of Rs 250 billion.

The delegation was informed about development projects in merged areas under which Rs 100 billion will be spent for the next ten years to bring these areas at par with other districts of the province.

Chief Secretary while briefing said that law and order situation in the province has improved due to anti-terrorism measures.

He said that police system, judiciary and other key institutions had been extended to merged districts and were fully functional, adding special focus was on development and prosperity of merged districts.

Special Assistant Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif informed the delegation about working and functions of provincial Information Department which is playing key role in highlighting performance of the KP government and making people aware about development and welfare projects.

He said that country is facing facing hybrid war in the age of technology.

He said that KP government has taken all possible steps to promote national harmony and identity.

