PAF Airbus, C-130 Hercules Aircraft Evacuate Stranded Pakistanis From Sudan Through Jeddah

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PAF Airbus, C-130 Hercules aircraft evacuate stranded Pakistanis from Sudan through Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :On the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has ordered Pakistan Air Force (PAF) transport fleet to carry out swift evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from conflict-hit Sudan.

According to a PAF news release on Friday, the PAF Airbus carrying 149 passengers has safely landed at Karachi through Jeddah. The PAF C-130 carrying 110 Pakistani passengers would land in latter half of the day.

"Air Force is making all-out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistan Embassies in Sudan and Saudi Arabia," it said.

"The rescued Pakistanis from Port Sudan New International Airport are being transported by PAF aircraft. Pakistan Air Force would continue to repatriate the brothers and sisters in distress to their homeland," it added.

The evacuated families expressed their gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and appreciated Pakistan Air Force for their timely rescue amidst the rapidly deteriorating situation in Sudan.

