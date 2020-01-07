PAF aircraft crashes near Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

A PAF FT-7 aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A PAF FT-7 aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali.

Both pilots Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaad ur Rehman embraced shahadat, said a spokespeeson of PAF on Tuesday.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident.