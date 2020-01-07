UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF Aircraft Crashes Near Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:48 PM

PAF aircraft crashes near Mianwali

A PAF FT-7 aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A PAF FT-7 aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali.

Both pilots Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaad ur Rehman embraced shahadat, said a spokespeeson of PAF on Tuesday.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Mianwali

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Literary Cafe in Al Heera

3 minutes ago

Aima Baig out with friends in chilly weather

8 minutes ago

Emirati employees at ADNOC to see increase in pens ..

18 minutes ago

Senate Committee on Finance approves Anti-Money la ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan loses great jurist Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

39 minutes ago

PHA to auction shops, canteens, nurseries

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.