PAF Aircraft Crashes Near Mianwali
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A PAF FT-7 aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali.
Both pilots Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaad ur Rehman embraced shahadat, said a spokespeeson of PAF on Tuesday.
A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident.