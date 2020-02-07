PAF aircraft crashes near Shorkot

(@fidahassanain)

The Air Headquarters ordered a board of inquiry to determine the cause of crash near Shorkot—and no loss of life was reported as the pilot ejected safely from the aircraft.

SARGODHA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2020) An aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Shorkot here on Friday.

According to the reports, the crashed aircraft was identified as Mirage aircraft which was on a routine operational training mission when the incident took place.

Luckily, the pilot ejected safely and no loss of life or property was reported from the site.

Air Headquarters, however, ordered a board of inquiry to determine the cause of the accident. This is the second incident of in two months time. Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman and Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid martyred on the spot.