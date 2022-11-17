The 11th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, IDEAS 2022 was in full swing, at Karachi Expo Center whereas the 3rd day of the event was marked with special interest of visitors in the static displays of 'Pride of Pakistan' JF-17 Thunder and Super Muhshak Trainer Aircraft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The 11th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, IDEAS 2022 was in full swing, at Karachi Expo Center whereas the 3rd day of the event was marked with special interest of visitors in the static displays of 'Pride of Pakistan' JF-17 Thunder and Super Muhshak Trainer Aircraft.

A keen interest was shown by the foreign delegates and the military officials in the aircraft displayed at PAF's pavilion in the event. Whereas, the onlookers, delegates and foreign dignitaries were thoroughly briefed about the technical specifications of the aircraft, with a complete overview of their countless adjectives. The most modern aircraft at the display gathered appreciation for their cutting edge design and innovative technical features, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release here received said.

The National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP), being a project of National significance, remained the most appreciated and admired project at the event. The NASTP project as per CAS vision and his own initiative has materialized in record time. PAF personnel briefed the visitors about the NASTP project its core elements, sub-projects and possible future prospects.

The concept videos of various NASTP programs were shown to sketch the overall working of different wings established under the project. With the complete support of the government and under the patronage of the Pakistan Air Force, NASTP had been envisioned to set up a state-of-the-art Special Technology Zone (STZ), housing, high-tech aerospace technologies; design centres; public, private, national and international Aviation Industry; MRO facilities for commercial and military aircraft, aviation logistics, expo centres and advanced vocational training institutes. The broad contours of the project were admired by both national and international audience at the exhibition.

The mega event will pave the way for future defence collaborations with friendly countries, specifically in projects like NASTP and would provide a perfect eco-system of essential elements required to nurture design, research, development and innovation in aviation, space and cyber domains. The exhibition will also attract potential buyers and developers in the international defence market for indigenously developed products.