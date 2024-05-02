PAF Always Lived Up To Nation’s Expectations: COAS
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2024 | 02:16 PM
Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir says Pakistan Air Force patrolled the airspace in all kinds of difficulties with unparalleled bravery and professionalism, and February 2019 is a great example for all of us.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said they are well aware of their constitutional limits and expect others to uphold the Constitution.
The Chief of Army Staff while while lauding the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force said that PAF has always lived up to the expectations of the nation.
Addressing the Passing out Parade of Cadets at Pakistan Air Force Asghar Khan academy Risalpur today, he said without a strong Air Force, a country is at the mercy of any aggressor.
The Army Chief said Pakistan Air Force patrolled the airspace in all kinds of difficulties with unparalleled bravery and professionalism, and February 2019 is a great example for all of us.
He asked the passed out cadets that they are the center of our hopes, the guardian of the skies and the guarantor of regional unity. He said we expect that the cadets will lead a life adorned with the virtues of character, courage and competence.
General Syed Asim Munir expressed the confidence that the passed out cadets will never hesitate to sacrifice for the defence, honour and dignity of the motherland.
He said the military leadership expects you that you will always uphold our nation's best spirit, professionalism and the eternal tradition of bravery.
The Army Chief said Article 19 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan clearly defines the limits of freedom of speech and expression of opinion.
He said those, who flout the clear restrictions imposed on freedom of expression as enshrined in the Constitution, cannot point fingers at others.
He said the arms race will also disturb the balance of power in our region.
Turning to prevailing situation in Palestine, the Army Chief said Gaza war is the latest example of the sufferings that wars can bring. He said indiscriminate killing of elderly people, women and children in Gaza is proof that violence is increasing in the world.
About Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said India has illegally occupied Kashmir. He said silence of the entire world about the ongoing Indian aggression in Kashmir cannot suppress the voice of freedom there.
The Army Chief said we will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brothers.
