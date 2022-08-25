PAF appoints AVM Aurangzeb Ahmed as new spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday appointed Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed as Director General Public Relations (Pakistan Air Force).

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1992, said a PAF media release.

During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron and an Operational Air Base.

He has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operational Requirements & Development) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He holds Master's degrees in Military Arts from China and National Security & War Studies from National Defence University, Islamabad.

The Air Officer has served as Directing Staff and faculty member at National Defence University, Islamabad. He has also performed his duties in Saudi Arabia as Contingent Commander of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex team. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).