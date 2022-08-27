PAF assists civil admin in flood relief, rescue efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Emergency Response teams of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas of South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

PAF Bases are actively participating in relief operations, said a PAF media release.

In the past few days 3090 cooked food packs, 7443 Pounds medicines, 930 tents and 5153 ration packs were distributed amongst the needy families of Uthal, Lakhra, Matyari, Shahdadkot, Sohbatpur, Qila Abdullah, Fazilpur, Jhaal Magsi, Hajipur, Basti Sher Muhammad and Basti Jageer Gabool.

Moreover, 114 patients were attended by medical team of Pakistan Air Force in district Rajanpur area during last 24 hours. 17 persons were also evacuated to safety by Emergency Response teams of PAF which are constantly busy in providing relief to the flood affectees.