PAF Assumes Guard Duties At Mazar-e-Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PAF assumes guard duties at Mazar-e-Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) took over guard duties at the mausoleum of national poet of Pakistan Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal from Rangers on Pakistan Day, here on Thursday.

A smartly turned-out PAF contingent took over guard duties from Satluj Rangers, said a press release issued here.

Chief guest Air Vice Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali, Air Officer Commanding Central PAF Airmen academy, laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal on behalf of Chief of the Air Staff, airmen and civilians of Pakistan Air Force.

Pakistan Day is being celebrated at all PAF bases and installations with traditional zeal and fervor. The daylong celebrations started with special prayers for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim world.

Air Commodore Tanveer Ahmed, Base Commander PAF Base, Lahore was also present at the occasion. People from all walks of life witnessed the ceremony.

