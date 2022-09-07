PAF authored great stories of courage,valour: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) falcons have authored great stories of courage, bravery and valour and defeated the enemy while defending the airspace.

In his message on the PAF Day on Sept 7, the chief minister said the force destroyed the air power of the enemy on Sept 7, 1965.

In the history of the Pakistan Air Force, unforgettable achievements of this force would always be recognised in the world's defence history, he stated.

"The nation is proud of the professional skills of the PAF, he said, adding that" September 7, 1965, is a golden chapter of the defence history of the country which is always ready to respond to any aggression of the enemy".

The Pakistan Air Force, once again, demonstrated its professionalism by shooting down two Indian warplanes in February 2019, he said.

"The nation salutes the Pakistan Air Force which is protecting the air borders of Pakistan," theCM concluded.