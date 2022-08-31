PAF bases actively participating in flood rescue, relief operations

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases were actively participating in rescue and relief operations being conducted in the flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab along with relief and rehabilitation operations in Naltar valley

PAF Air Mobility Command had undertaken 89 helicopter and C-130 sorties in which relief goods were flown to flood affected areas which were inaccessible through land routes, a PAF news release here received on Wednesday said.

As a humanitarian gesture, PAF Emergency Response teams had distributed 795 tents, 42,491 Cooked Food Packs, 146,726 Ration Packs carrying basic food items, 82,806 water bottles amongst the needy families.

Moreover, till date 16 tent cities and 41 relief camps have been established where in addition to provision of free shelter and food, 14,822 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force. However, the relief operations were still in progress.