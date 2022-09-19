UrduPoint.com

PAF Bases, Commands Continue Rehabilitation, Flood Relief Operations

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PAF bases, commands continue rehabilitation, flood relief operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Bases and Regional Commands were actively participating in relief and rehabilitation operations on the special instructions of Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The PAF personnel were working day and night for provision of basic necessities of food, shelter, drinking water and medical assistance to the flood victims, a PAF news release said.

The PAF Emergency Response Teams were also assisting civil administration in rehabilitation and provision of medical services specifically in Dengue fever protection campaign in the flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Baluchistan and South Punjab.

Pakistan Air Force has provided 4,853 Tents, 416,221 Food packages, 3,203.67 tonnes of ration, 242,824 liter fresh water, for the flood affectees. Moreover, PAF has established 45 Medical Camps where 58,353 patients have been treated so far.

Some 20 tent cities accommodating 19,807 people and 54 relief camps have also been established. The PAF also carried out 257 sorties and evacuated 1,521 people from the flood affected areas.

