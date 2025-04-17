PAF C-130 Aircraft Airlifted Bodies Of 8 Pakistani Nationals From Iran
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 10:34 PM
On the special directives of the government, a Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft airlifted the mortal remains of eight Pakistani nationals from Zahedan, Iran, to Bahawalpur
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) On the special directives of the government, a Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft airlifted the mortal remains of eight Pakistani nationals from Zahedan, Iran, to Bahawalpur.
The deceased, all residents of Bahawalpur district, tragically fell victim to a heinous terrorist attack in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.
Following the completion of medico-legal procedures and necessary documentation, the bodies were handed over to the Consul General of Pakistan in Zahedan and subsequently repatriated to Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday.
Upon arrival at Bahawalpur Airport, a solemn ceremony was held to receive the deceased, with civil and military officials in attendance to pay their respects and offer condolences to the bereaved families.
The Pakistan Armed Forces stand united with the nation in this hour of grief and reaffirm their unwavering resolve against terrorism in all its forms.
The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of precious Pakistani lives. They extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for strength, patience, and fortitude for them in bearing this irreparable loss.
Recent Stories
Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tugboat delivery in Bahrain
140 families from Takht Bhai demand termination of eviction notices by Auqaf
Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case
DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhance cooperation
Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers soon: DG Agriculture
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of father of Senator Palwasha
NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off claims
AIOU hosts seminar on ‘Nexus between antibiotic resistant bacteria and plastic ..
DC for expediting process of returning illegal Afghan refugees
23,620 pilgrims to perform Hajj 2025 under private scheme: Religious affairs min ..
Full Court meeting held at the Supreme Court
PAF C-130 aircraft airlifted bodies of 8 Pakistani nationals from Iran
More Stories From Pakistan
-
140 families from Takht Bhai demand termination of eviction notices by Auqaf4 minutes ago
-
Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case4 minutes ago
-
DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhance cooperation4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers soon: DG Agriculture6 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of father of Senator Palwasha4 minutes ago
-
NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off claims6 minutes ago
-
DC for expediting process of returning illegal Afghan refugees2 minutes ago
-
23,620 pilgrims to perform Hajj 2025 under private scheme: Religious affairs ministry2 minutes ago
-
Full Court meeting held at the Supreme Court2 minutes ago
-
PAF C-130 aircraft airlifted bodies of 8 Pakistani nationals from Iran2 minutes ago
-
Future of agriculture linked with enhanced productivity of crops: Syed Ashiq Kirmani8 minutes ago
-
Court grants post arrest bail to PTI social media activist8 minutes ago