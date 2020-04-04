PAF C-130 aircraft carrying zaireen from Dalbandin lands at Skardu

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft carrying zaireen from Dalbandin has landed at Skardu on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft carrying zaireen from Dalbandin has landed at Skardu on Saturday.

PAF on the instructions of Government of Pakistan was undertaking relief operations in the fight against COVID-19 and had airlifted the zaireen, a PAF press release said.

The zaireen were kept in the makeshift arrangements at Taftan, the bordering town between Pakistan and Iran.

They acknowledged the concerted efforts of the government for giving best possible facilities at such a far off place, it added.

They also thanked PAF for arranging this special sortie for the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

PAF's Air Transport fleet is actively involved in carrying out relief efforts in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and has airlifted tons of relief goods and medical equipment from the neighbouring country, China.