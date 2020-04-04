PAF C-130 aircraft shifts pilgrims from Dalbandin to Skardu

(@fidahassanain)

The pilgrims thank PAF for special efforts to bring them back to their homes in Gilgit-Baltistan from far flung area of Dalbandin.

SKARDU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2020) Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft shifted pilgrims from Dalbandin to Skardu here on Saturday.

“A C-130 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carrying pilgrims from Dalbandin lands at Skardu airport,” said the officials. The pilgrims were sent to isolation centers at makeshift arrangements at Taftan border.

The pilgrims acknowledged the concerted efforts of the government for giving best possible facilities at such a far off place.

“We are very grateful to PAF for shifting us to our homes from far flung areas,” a pilgrim said, adding that they were very polite and kind in this great service.

“We have no words to express gratitude to Pakistan Air Force for helping at this difficult time,” said another man.

PAF’s Air Transport fleet is also assisting the civil administrations in fight against COVID-19 pandemic by lifting tons of relief goods and medical equipments from China.