UrduPoint.com

PAF C-130 Airlifts Relief Goods For Flood Affected Areas Of Gwadar

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 07:05 PM

PAF C-130 airlifts relief goods for flood affected areas of Gwadar

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods for the flood affected areas of Gwadar, Balochistan, landed at Pasni airport on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods for the flood affected areas of Gwadar, Balochistan, landed at Pasni airport on Thursday.

PAF is undertaking relief operation on the instructions of Government of Pakistan, said a statement.

PAF aircraft airlifted more than 39,860 Pounds of relief goods comprising food items, tents and medicines for the flood affectees of Gwadar, Balochistan.

The recent floods have caused devastation in the low-lying areas of Gwadar, badly damaging the villages and infrastructure.

PAF has always responded to the call of the nation during natural calamities in addition to safeguarding the aerial frontiers of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Flood Gwadar Pasni Government Airport

Recent Stories

Two-days policy dialouge concluded

Two-days policy dialouge concluded

2 seconds ago
 NDMA dispatches relief items for GB earthquake aff ..

NDMA dispatches relief items for GB earthquake affectees

3 minutes ago
 Kazakh Security Forces Repel Assault on Police Bui ..

Kazakh Security Forces Repel Assault on Police Building in Almaty

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expresses sorro ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Kasur

3 minutes ago
 164 doctors dismissed under PEEDA act

164 doctors dismissed under PEEDA act

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 895, including 95 ..

COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 895, including 95 of Omicron variant: CM Sindh

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.