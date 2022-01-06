UrduPoint.com

PAF C-130 Airlifts Relief Items For Flood-affected Gwadar Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods for the flood affected areas of Gwadar, Balochistan, landed at Pasni airport on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft carrying relief goods for the flood affected areas of Gwadar, Balochistan, landed at Pasni airport on Thursday.

Pakistan Air Force was undertaking relief operation on the instructions of the government, said a PAF media release.

PAF aircraft airlifted more than 39,860 Pounds of relief goods comprising food items, tents and medicines for the flood affectees of Gwadar, Balochistan.

The recent floods have caused devastation in the low-lying areas of Gwadar, badly damaging the villages and infrastructure.

PAF has always responded to the call of the nation during natural calamities in addition to safeguarding the aerial frontiers of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

