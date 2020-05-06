UrduPoint.com
PAF C-130 To Airlift Piper Brave Spray Aircraft From Turkey To Contain Locusts Attack

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 03:58 PM

PAF C-130 to airlift Piper Brave spray aircraft from Turkey to contain locusts attack

Turkish government has offered its expertise to the government of Pakistan to augment its locust control efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Turkish government has offered its expertise to the government of Pakistan to augment its locust control efforts.

In this regard, on the special instructions of Pakistan government, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft arrived at Adana, Turkey to airlift purpose built Piper Brave spray aircraft from the brotherly country, a PAF press release Wednesday said.

The aircraft, along with four crew members would be landing in Pakistan today, where it would be assembled before its departure for the pest infected areas in the country.

This aircraft would be used to fight the locust onslaught on various crops and cultivable lands across the country, especially Sindh and Punjab.

Turkey and Pakistan are all weather friends and this gesture would help improve a comprehensive pest control system to overcome the locust plague.

The PAF transport fleet has a rich history of serving the nation in various natural calamities and it has been in the forefront of providing air transport to the relief efforts in the country.

