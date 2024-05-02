PAF Cadets' Graduation Ceremony Held
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 11:52 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Graduation Ceremony of 149th GD (P), 95th Engg, 105th Air Defence, 25th A&SD, 8th Log and 131st Combat Support Courses was held at PAF academy Asghar Khan on Thursday.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir was the Chief Guest at the occasion. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was also present at the occasion.
Upon his arrival at the Academy, the Chief Guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.
A total of 144 Aviation Cadets, 1 Gentleman Cadet and 4 Naval Cadets graduated during the ceremony. The Chief Guest awarded trophies to the distinction holders.
- Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Flying Training was received by Aviation Cadet Squadron Under Officer Muhammad Junaid Malik.
- Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for the overall best performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Sargent Faseeh Abbas.
- Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the overall best performance in the Air Defence Course was received by Aviation Cadet Habib Ur Rehman.
- Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the overall best performance in Admin & Special Duties Course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Muhammad Arsalan Shakeel.
- Asghar Khan Trophy for the overall best performance in Combat Support Course was received by Aviation Cadet Khushhal Khan.
- Chief of the Air staff Trophy for best performance in Engineering discipline was awarded to Pakistan Naval Cadet Sargent Amanullah.
While addressing the graduating cadets, the Chief Guest congratulated the graduating cadets and their families. COAS while applauding role of PAF for the defence of Pakistan, highlighted that PAF has always met the expectations of the nation by displaying professionalism and utmost valour.
The graduation ceremony was followed by an aerial display by an array of fighter aircraft and aerobatics.
The Graduation Parade was witnessed by high ranking military and civilian dignitaries as well as parents of the graduating cadets.
