PAF calls for safe disposal of animals' remains on Eid

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday urged the nation to ensure safe disposal of animals' remains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha to avoid bird strike incidents due to hovering scavengers that are lethal for the aircraft and the pilot.

In a public awareness message shared by the PAF, it said, "We fly to protect our motherland from all harms. Be a part of our team by ensuring proper disposal of slaughtered animals' remains on this eid".

The PAF message underlined that safe and proper disposal of animal remains would help ensuring safety of its aircraft and pilots from danger of bird strike.