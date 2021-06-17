UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF Capable Of Forcefully, Timely Responding To Enemy : Air Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

PAF capable of forcefully, timely responding to enemy : Air Chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has said that the Pakistan Air Force is a professional force, and it is capable of timely and forcefully responding to enemy's nefarious design against the country.

Addressed the course members and faculty of 50th PN Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) here on Thursday, he appreciated the quality academic stimulus and level of training imparted at Pakistan Navy War College.

The Chief of the Air Staff also commended Pakistan Navy's valuable services to safeguard the maritime frontiers of the country.

About the prevailing security challenges and technological advancements, the Air Chief expressed his confidence in the combat potential of Pakistan armed forces. He emphasized that our armed forces were ever ready to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Earlier, on his arrival at the PNWC, Chief of the Air Staff was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy

Recent Stories

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

8 minutes ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

26 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

26 minutes ago

AED5 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

26 minutes ago

China launches first crew to live in core module o ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.