PAF Celebrates Independence Day With Fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Saturday joined the nation to celebrate the Independence Day of the country with fervour and dignity.  The Day commenced with offering of special "Dua'" for the integrity, progress and prosperity of the country in mosques of Pakistan Air Force Bases and Air Headquarters (AHQs), said a PAF media release.

To mark this auspicious occasion, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Inspector General Pakistan Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Nadeem Sabir hoisted the national flag.

Afterwards, all personnel, imbued with the warmth of patriotism, sung the National Anthem in unison with the whole nation.

Message of the day by Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was also read at the occasion.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small number of Officers, Airmen and Civilians participated in the ceremony.

Similar ceremonies were also held at all Regional Air Commands, PAF Bases and Installations.

