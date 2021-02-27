PAF celebrates Surprise Day today on 2nd anniversary of Operation Swift Report

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Air Force is celebrating Surprise Day today on second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort to pay tribute to valiant Shaheens for their brave defence of the motherland.

The celebration ceremony of Surprise Day will be held at PAF Headquarters in Islamabad.

The Operation Swift Retort was a rapid response to Indian Air Force strike in Balakot obliterating Pakistan's airspace that had merely harmed a few trees and a wild Crow.

PAF had shot down two Indian fighter jets namely MiG-21 and Su-30 where the former's pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was caught by Pakistan Army after his safe ejection and falling into the Pakistani side of the line of control.