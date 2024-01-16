Open Menu

PAF Checkmates Pakistan's Enemies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PAF checkmates Pakistan's enemies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Checkmates Pakistan's Enemies while strategically outplaying adversaries under the visionary leadership of Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

Pakistan Air Force has undertaken a transformative modernization initiative to counter evolving threats in the current geostrategic threat scenario, prioritizing the induction of modern systems through smart acquisitions and indigenization, a PAF news release on Tuesday said.

Pakistan Air Force has adopted a comprehensive strategy to establish PAF as a potent force and to rebalance the power dynamics in the region.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Pakistan Air Force has led the PAF on the path to becoming a Next Generation Air Force with the induction of niche technologies, state-of-the-art equipment and human resource training on modern standards with contemporary architecture for Full Spectrum Cross Domain Multi Arena warfare readiness in the fields of Aviation, Space, Cyber, Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology to address the modern aerial warfare challenges.

The acquisition of J-10C fighter jets, Unmanned Aerial Systems, modern electronic warfare platforms, force multipliers, state-of-the-art integrated air defence systems, air mobility platforms, HIMADS and hypersonic missile capabilities at an unprecedented pace has bolstered the PAF’s warfighting capabilities.

A key milestone in this strategic transformation has been the acquisition of Fifth Generation Stealth fighter jets, the foundation of whose induction into the PAF has already been laid which will ensure an impregnable defence of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

22 minutes ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

55 minutes ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

1 hour ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

2 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

14 hours ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

14 hours ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

14 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan