ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Checkmates Pakistan's Enemies while strategically outplaying adversaries under the visionary leadership of Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

Pakistan Air Force has undertaken a transformative modernization initiative to counter evolving threats in the current geostrategic threat scenario, prioritizing the induction of modern systems through smart acquisitions and indigenization, a PAF news release on Tuesday said.

Pakistan Air Force has adopted a comprehensive strategy to establish PAF as a potent force and to rebalance the power dynamics in the region.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Pakistan Air Force has led the PAF on the path to becoming a Next Generation Air Force with the induction of niche technologies, state-of-the-art equipment and human resource training on modern standards with contemporary architecture for Full Spectrum Cross Domain Multi Arena warfare readiness in the fields of Aviation, Space, Cyber, Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology to address the modern aerial warfare challenges.

The acquisition of J-10C fighter jets, Unmanned Aerial Systems, modern electronic warfare platforms, force multipliers, state-of-the-art integrated air defence systems, air mobility platforms, HIMADS and hypersonic missile capabilities at an unprecedented pace has bolstered the PAF’s warfighting capabilities.

A key milestone in this strategic transformation has been the acquisition of Fifth Generation Stealth fighter jets, the foundation of whose induction into the PAF has already been laid which will ensure an impregnable defence of the country.