UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF Chief Calls On Somali Air Force Commander Brig Gen Sheikh

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:10 PM

PAF Chief calls on Somali Air Force Commander Brig Gen Sheikh

Pakistan has offered cooperation and support to Somalia Force in the field of training.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2020) Pakistan Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Somali Air Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Sheikh at Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Taking to twitter, Pakistan Armed Forces shared the picture of meeting between Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Somalia Air Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Sheikh.

Pakistan Armed Forces wrote: “Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan #CAS was called on by, ommander of #Somali Air Force, Brigadier General Mohamed Sheikh at Air HQ #Islamabad today.

During the meeting they discussed ways to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces,”.

Somali Air Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Sheikh lauded Pakistan’s history and acknowledged the efforts made by Pakistan Air Force in modernization & Indigenisation of its fleet in recent years. The ACM offered support and cooperation to Somali Air Force in the field of military training.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Islamabad Twitter

Recent Stories

UAE evacuates Arab nationals from China, evacuees ..

1 minute ago

Germany bans export of medical protective gear ove ..

3 seconds ago

China holds video exchange meeting with experts on ..

5 seconds ago

No proposal under consideration to construct inter ..

19 minutes ago

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Manageme ..

19 minutes ago

Prevailing ugly conditions in extremist India to c ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.