PAF Chief calls on Somali Air Force Commander Brig Gen Sheikh

Pakistan has offered cooperation and support to Somalia Force in the field of training.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2020) Pakistan Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Somali Air Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Sheikh at Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Taking to twitter, Pakistan Armed Forces shared the picture of meeting between Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Somalia Air Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Sheikh.

Pakistan Armed Forces wrote: “Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan #CAS was called on by, ommander of #Somali Air Force, Brigadier General Mohamed Sheikh at Air HQ #Islamabad today.

During the meeting they discussed ways to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces,”.

Somali Air Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Sheikh lauded Pakistan’s history and acknowledged the efforts made by Pakistan Air Force in modernization & Indigenisation of its fleet in recent years. The ACM offered support and cooperation to Somali Air Force in the field of military training.