PAF College Sargodha Wins Bilingual Declamation Contest At Sadiq Public School

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The 27th All Pakistan 'Khan Anwar Sikandar Khan Inter-collegiate Bilingual Declamation contest' was held at Anwar Sikandar Hall of Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur.

As many as 44 students from 21 educational institutions participated in this competition. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar was the chief guest of the event. Samina Zaheer (Headmistress Junior School), Prof. Ikramul Haque and Prof. Qazi Mohammad Saeed performed as judges for English debate while the judges for urdu competition were Prof. Qudratullah Shehzad, Prof. Shazia Anwar and Prof. Muhammad Nauman Farooqui.

The team of PAF College Sargodha won the champion trophy while Garrison Cadet College Kohat was the runner-up.

In the English speech competition, Cadet Muhammad Anis-ur- Rehman of PAF College Sargodha won the first position. Arooj Ali from Langland School and College (Girls Section) Chitral secured the second position and Arooj Wasim Khan of Fatima Fertilizer School Mukhtargarh, Sadiqabad got the third position.

Haiqa Farooq of Government College for Women Dubai Mahal Road and Muhammad Shanay Abbas of Multan Public School Multan were given consolation prizes. Cadet Hamza Zahoor of PAF College Sargodha got the first position in the Urdu contest. Cadet Husnain of Garrison Cadet College Kohat won the second position and Cadet Arman Gul Barki of Cadet College Hasan Abdal secured the third position. Soha Sajjad of Faisalabad Grammar School and College (Girls) was given the consolation prize.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar congratulated the award-winning students and encouraged all the students to participate in co-curricular activities. He appreciated the co-curricular and extra-curricular activities of Sadiq Public School and congratulated the school administration for organizing this wonderful event. In the end, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winning students. Principal Sadiq Public School Prof Mian Muhammad Ahmad gave the school crest to Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar.

