UrduPoint.com

PAF Commemorates Induction Of French Mirages In National Fleet

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 06:47 PM

PAF commemorates induction of French Mirages in national fleet

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday commemorated the successful induction of Dassault Mirage III fighter jets into the national fleet and paid tribute to the promising fighter pilots who accomplished the historic task

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday commemorated the successful induction of Dassault Mirage III fighter jets into the national fleet and paid tribute to the promising fighter pilots who accomplished the historic task.

In a series of tweets on the official Twitter of PAF's DGPR, it wrote, "8th March 1968 was a historic day in the history of Pakistan Air Force. On this day, first batch of formidable French Mirages was ferried-in to Pakistan. A group of promising fighter pilots under the command of legendary MM Alam accomplish the historic task." It added that the Elite Number 5 Squadron was given the honor of inducting state-of-the-art weapon system of that time. "In the 1971 War, the newly inducted Mirages honored the legacy of 1965 and proved its mettle.

Induction of Dassault Mirage III, made PAF the only Air Force of the region to operate one of the most modern jet of that Era, incorporating superior design, flight control system, armament and long radius of action.

" The PAF also operated Dassault Mirage-V which was an updated version of Dassault Mirage III.

Since its introduction to the PAF fleet, the reliable and dependable Mirages remained critical elements of the PAF's offensive capability.

Over the years, the weapon system has undergone various upgrades and retrofits resulting in its capability enhancement to a level compatible to the combat aircraft of the present day, it mentioned.

"Today, after more than fifty years of its first induction, formidable Mirages still make the main stream stike force of the PAF. This war tested machine has proven its lethality times and again including its vital role in Operation Swift Retort", it underlined.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Superior March Weapon

Recent Stories

Recruitment in FGEI done on merit basis: Dr Ikram

Recruitment in FGEI done on merit basis: Dr Ikram

1 minute ago
 Subsidy available on 4 cash crops

Subsidy available on 4 cash crops

2 minutes ago
 Sanjrani pays tribute to women's services for deve ..

Sanjrani pays tribute to women's services for development of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Two suspects held in separate Police operations

Two suspects held in separate Police operations

3 minutes ago
 Opposition submits no-confidence motion in NA Secr ..

Opposition submits no-confidence motion in NA Secretariat against Prime Minister ..

3 minutes ago
 Board of Revenue organizes awareness session on La ..

Board of Revenue organizes awareness session on Land Settlement

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>