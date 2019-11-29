PAF Conducts Command Level Operational Exercise
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:55 PM
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) conducted a command level operation exercise with participation of all Operational Bases across the three Regional Commands
All types of PAF aircraft participated in the massive concurrent exercise to practice short-notice offensive employment concept involving fighter aircraft, force-multipliers and Special Forces, said a press release of PAF on Friday.
The concept validates PAF's options for offensive employment of its various capabilities.