PAF conducts command level operational exercise

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Air Force (PAF) conducted a command level operation exercise with participation of all Operational Bases across the three Regional Commands.

All types of PAF aircraft participated in the massive concurrent exercise to practice short-notice offensive employment concept involving fighter aircraft, force-multipliers and Special Forces, said a press release of PAF on Friday.

The concept validates PAF's options for offensive employment of its various capabilities.